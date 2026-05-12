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Rivera endorses Bojak as successor in Assembly race

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By BTPM Staff
Published May 12, 2026 at 10:26 AM EDT

As he exits the New York State Assembly, Jon Rivera is taking sides in the crowded race to succeed him in the 149th district.

Rivera, who is running for a seat in the State Senate, is endorsing activist attorney Adam Bojak in the Democratic Primary where he will face Naval Reserve officer Kevin Deese, community organizer Alex Burgos and Karen Hoak, Deputy Commissioner of Highways for Erie County.

“Throughout my time in public service, I’ve fought to make life more affordable, to protect working families, and to deliver real results for our communities,” Rivera said in a statement. “Adam has been doing that work on the ground for years standing up for tenants, advocating for families, and taking on the challenges too many people are forced to face alone.”

Bojak is an East Aurora native who graduated from RIT and SUNY Buffalo Law School.
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