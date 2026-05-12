New owners tabbed for Rapids Theatre in Niagara Falls

Two owners of a Buffalo entertainment venue will operate a historic concert venue in Niagara Falls.

A selection committee comprised of city, county and state officials has tabbed Chris Ring and Dale Segal as new operators for the Rapids Theatre, the 105-year-old landmark on Main Street in Niagara Falls.

Ring and Segal have co-owned the Rec Room Buffalo on Chippewa Street since 2018. Ring is also owner of the concert promotion company, After Dark Entertainment.

The new operators are expected to seek state and local support to fund infrastructure improvements.