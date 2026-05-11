Settlement reached in wrongful death of Buffalo Firefighter Jason Arno

Pending approval by the Buffalo Common Council, the city has reached a settlement with the estate of Jason Arno, a firefighter killed in the line of duty in March 2023.

Arno was working at the scene of a four-alarm call on the 700 block of Main Steet March 1, 2023 when he became trapped inside the DC Theatricks building. He died of smoke inhalation and thermal injuries.

A wrongful death trial was scheduled to begin this week. But under the settlement, the city will pay Arno’s estate - including his widow Sarah-Elizabeth Tierney, $5.9 million over three years.

During an appearance Monday morning, Buffalo mayor Sean Ryan addressed the pending lawsuit and stated the city wanted to make sure Arno’s family was taken care of.

Later in the day, he issued the following statement: "The loss of Jason Arno in the line of duty was a tragedy that shook the Buffalo Fire Department and our city as a whole. While no legal remedy can ever undo this tragic loss, we believed it was important to work toward a resolution that avoided putting Mr. Arno's loved ones and the city through a long and emotional trial. I want to thank the Corporation Counsel’s office and all parties involved for working collaboratively to reach this agreement. I hope that it provides some measure of closure for the Arno family."

The fire was accidentally started by a contractor working on the building. A settlement with that contractor has reportedly also been reached but details were not disclosed.

