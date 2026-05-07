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VIDEO: Gov. Kathy Hochul delivers remarks on New York budget

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By BTPM Staff
Published May 7, 2026 at 9:05 AM EDT
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul speaks to reporters about legislation passed during a special legislative session at the state Capitol, July 1, 2022, in Albany, N.Y.
Hans Pennink
/
AP Photo
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul speaks to reporters about legislation passed during a special legislative session at the state Capitol, July 1, 2022, in Albany, N.Y.

Governor Kathy Hochul is making an announcement Thursday morning on the New York budget, which still has yet to be approved.

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