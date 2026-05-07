Local VIDEO: Gov. Kathy Hochul delivers remarks on New York budget Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By BTPM Staff Published May 7, 2026 at 9:05 AM EDT Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Hans Pennink / AP PhotoNew York Gov. Kathy Hochul speaks to reporters about legislation passed during a special legislative session at the state Capitol, July 1, 2022, in Albany, N.Y. Governor Kathy Hochul is making an announcement Thursday morning on the New York budget, which still has yet to be approved.Watch the livestream below: