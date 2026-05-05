KeyBank Center to host Watch Party for potential Game 6 between Sabres and Canadiens

KeyBank Center will be opening its doors for at least one away playoff game this season.

The Buffalo Sabres announced its Watch Party schedule for Round 2 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Montreal Canadiens. For the first time this season, the team will host a viewing party inside the home arena.

If the series goes to a Game 6, which would take place Saturday, May 16 in Montreal, KeyBank Center will host a Watch Party.

The Sabres announced tickets for the event will cost $5, with all proceeds benefitting the Buffalo Sabres Foundation.

The first two road games of the series will not be made available to watch at KeyBank Center, with the team instead directing fans to watch parties at Seneca Resorts & Casino and the Sabrehood Bar Network.

But fans had been clamoring for a chance to watch games on the new jumbotron — voices that got louder after seeing Canadiens fans celebrate a Game 7 road win inside Bell Centre during the team's Round 1 series against Tampa Bay.

Le Centre Bell (à Montréal, oui oui) réagit au but de Suzuki!



The Bell Centre (in Montreal, yes) reacts to Suzuki's goal!#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/CfgKUluxjJ — x - Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) May 3, 2026

The second round begins Wednesday at 7 p.m. at KeyBank Center.