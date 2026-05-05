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Coast Guard sail drones coming to Lake Erie this summer

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By BTPM Staff
Published May 5, 2026 at 2:50 PM EDT
Courtesy of Saildrone

Boaters on Lake Erie might notice some new company on the waters this summer.

The U.S. Coast Guard Great Lakes District announced Monday it will deploy autonomous sailing drones across the Great Lakes from May to October of 2026.

In a press release, the Coast Guard said the uncrewed vehicles will "help the Coast Guard monitor the Great Lakes, gather critical weather data for emergency response planning, track illicit activity, and keep our maritime borders safe."

The drones are equipped with collision-avoidance AI but also will be monitored by human operators who can take control if needed, the release said.

The drones feature a bright orange sail to help with identification.

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