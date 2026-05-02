Starpoint school district announces departure of superintendent

The Starpoint Central School District announced Friday that the Board of Education and Superintendent Dr. Sean Croft “have mutually agreed that this is an appropriate time for Dr. Croft to step away from his role as Superintendent and pursue other opportunities.”

Maureen Braunscheidel will serve as Interim Superintendent. According to Friday’s announcement, the board will “provide additional details in the coming weeks regarding the process for selecting a permanent Superintendent.”

Croft worked for the school district for 26 years in roles including Assistant Superintendent and Superintendent. In 2025, he was convicted in a non-jury trial of Driving with Ability Impaired, stemming from an August 2024 one-car crash in West Seneca. Croft failed field sobriety tests.

He was suspended by the Starpoint district but later reinstated.