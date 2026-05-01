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Deputy Mayor threatened at knifepoint, Mayor's Office confirms

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By BTPM Staff
Published May 1, 2026 at 1:23 PM EDT
Buffalo Mayor-Elect Sean Ryan introduces his first administrative appointees Friday, Dec. 5. Those appointees, standing behind Ryan are (left to right): Benjamin Swanekamp, Thomas Baines, Maria Whyte, and Eugenio Russi.
Holly Kirkpatrick
/
BTPM NPR
Buffalo Mayor-Elect Sean Ryan introduces his first administrative appointees Friday, Dec. 5. Those appointees, standing behind Ryan are (left to right): Benjamin Swanekamp, Thomas Baines, Maria Whyte, and Eugenio Russi.
Eugenio Russi
ECMC
Eugenio Russi

Buffalo Mayor Sean Ryan's office confirmed reports that Deputy Mayor Eugenio Russi was threatened at knifepoint Friday morning near Court Street.

He was unharmed, a spokesperson said.

Buffalo Police did not have any other details at this time, according to a Channel 4 report.

It was an eventful morning in the area, as police were also responding to a gunman call at the nearby SUNY Erie City Campus that prompted a lockdown.

No gunman or firearm was found at the scene, although an investigation remains ongoing.
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