Deputy Mayor threatened at knifepoint, Mayor's Office confirms

ECMC Eugenio Russi

Buffalo Mayor Sean Ryan's office confirmed reports that Deputy Mayor Eugenio Russi was threatened at knifepoint Friday morning near Court Street.

He was unharmed, a spokesperson said.

Buffalo Police did not have any other details at this time, according to a Channel 4 report.

It was an eventful morning in the area, as police were also responding to a gunman call at the nearby SUNY Erie City Campus that prompted a lockdown.

No gunman or firearm was found at the scene, although an investigation remains ongoing.