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Chautauqua officials confirm closing of Bush Industries furniture plant

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By BTPM Staff
Published May 1, 2026 at 10:18 AM EDT
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In a statement provided Friday morning, Chautauqua County Executive PJ Wendel and CCIDA CEO Mark Geise confirmed recent reports that eSolutions Furniture, formerly Bush Industries, had closed its Jamestown plant.

An estimated 230 residents are currently employed at the facility, which had been in operation since 1959.

"The issues facing eSolutions are not the result of anything we are or aren't doing locally, but rather due to internal business-wide decisions and broader economic factors, forces, and uncertainties," the county's statement said.

eSolutions, itself, is going into receivership and dissolving, closing not just the Jamestown plant but liquidating all facilities in the U.S., Canada, and Asia.

"The CCIDA and County vow to do all they can to try to resurrect the business and/or find a new tenant for the Mason Drive facility," the statement read.
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