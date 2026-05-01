Buffalo Sabres coach Lindy Ruff named Jack Adams Award finalist

Lindy Ruff, head coach of the Buffalo Sabres, has been named a finalist for the National Hockey League’s annual Jack Adams Award, the team announced Friday.

The Jack Adams Award honors the coach “adjudged to have contributed the most to his team's success.”

Ruff rejoined the Sabres organization in the 2024-25 season and is currently leading the team in its first playoff run in 15 years. He previously served as the Sabres head coach for 14 and a half seasons, beginning with the 1997-98 season until midway through the 2012-13 season.

He previously won the Jack Adams award while coaching the Sabres in the 2005-06 season. He was also nominated in the 2006-07, 2015-16, and 2022-23 seasons while coaching the Sabres, Dallas Stars and New Jersey Devils, respectively.

Also nominated for the award are Pittsburgh Penguins head coach Dan Muse and Tampa Bay Lightning head coach Jon Cooper.

The winner is determined by members of the NHL Broadcasters’ Association, and will be announced in June.