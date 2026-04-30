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SUNY Erie, union representing administrative workers prepare for return to bargaining table

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By Michael Mroziak
Published April 30, 2026 at 10:47 AM EDT
Members of AAECC UAW Local 3300 and their supporters staged a picket outside SUNY Erie's North Campus Thursday morning, April 30, one day before scheduled contract talks between the union and the College.
Michael Mroziak
/
BTPM
Members of AAECC UAW Local 3300 and their supporters staged a picket outside SUNY Erie's North Campus Thursday morning, April 30, one day before scheduled contract talks between the union and the College.

SUNY Erie Community College and the union representing a little over 100 administrative workers are scheduled to hold contract negotiations May 1 and May 5. One day before that first scheduled session, union members and their supporters staged a picket outside SUNY Erie’s North Campus in Williamsville to drum up support.

Among them was Katie Koch, president of AAECC UAW Local 3300, the union representing these workers.

“We are the administrators of the college. We are the ones that do all the background admissions, financial aid, registrars, all the things that you don't see, all the students support, everything that gets the students and keeps the students enrolled in college,” she explained.

Among the points AAECC hopes to resolve are increased pay and improved benefits.

“We've been without a contract for six years now,” Koch said. “We have lost some really good workers over the years due to poor wages, and we really need to come to a conclusion and get something for our hard work.”

ECC leaders, including college president Adiam Tsegai, released statements Thursday morning. Tsegai suggests the union’s proposed wage increase, about 6.85% each year for four years, is “unreasonable and unsustainable.” He also states that the college has offered a 3.2% wage increase each year for four years, a rate he calls fair.

College board president Jeffrey Stone expresses support for the College’s bargaining team to reach a deal that is meaningful but also addresses the College’s priorities and is economically sustainable.

Statement by Dr. Adiam Tsegai, SUNY ECC President
1 of 3  — Statement by Dr. Adiam Tsegai PAGE 1
Statement by Dr. Adiam Tsegai, SUNY ECC President
SUNY Erie
2 of 3  — Statement by Dr. Adiam Tsegai PAGE 2
SUNY Erie
3 of 3  — Statement by SUNY Erie Board President Jeffrey Stone

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Michael Mroziak
Michael rejoined Buffalo Toronto Public Media in September 2025 after a three-year absence.
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