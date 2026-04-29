Cowpokes of the tarmac: Buffalo's Snowplow Rodeo

Did you know nearly every year a rodeo takes place at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport? It’s probably not the kind of rodeo you’re thinking about. The Buffalo Snowplow Rodeo brings together airport plow drivers from all over the world.

The International Aviation Snow Symposium brands its rodeo as the ultimate test for plow truck operators, "all about controlling your ride under pressure like a real cowboy."

A lot next to the Buffalo Airport’s fire station gets turned into an obstacle course for seasoned vets and rookies alike. Ray McKenna has been coming from Pittsburgh International Airport for the last decade, he said it’s a great way to test your skills.

"Just a camaraderie here. This event brings everybody together," said McKenna. "There's so much to learn. Little overcast, but a good day in Buffalo."

Ryan Zunner / BTPM NPR Onlookers line up to see drivers compete, with some cones as collateral damage.

Even with no snow on the ground at the moment, there's plenty of challenges drivers go through on the course.

"The plunger, and I would say, the dock backup," McKenna said of the difficult sections. "You really can't see anything at that point. So it's an approximate guessing game, and that's kind of tough. I'm sure a lot of people is going to struggle with that."

Christopher Corcoran is a field person at the Buffalo Airport. It was his first year participating in the snowplow rodeo. He said the event offers a learning experience for him, but also for employees of other airports who may be less experienced in dealing with snow.

"It's cool to learn how different people do different things, and how they do and how we do," said Corcoran. "We just talk, like talking to Jim, and he asked how we cut the hills. They don't have hills. So I so tell him about the piece of equipment we use for that."

And of course, there’s a bit of friendly rivalry between the airports. With Buffalo being one of the snow capitals of the country, local operators take a lot of pride. Chris McBride has won the rodeo the last four years.

"Quick times. Don't take out too many cones. As long as you have fun, that's all that matters," he said.

McBride was not able to retain the championship belt this year, however. That honor went Brayden Hendry of Colorado Springs, who won with a time of five minutes and 56 seconds.

NFTA Brayden Hendry with his championship belt for the 2026 Buffalo Snowplow Rodeo.

Outside of competing, aviation workers from around the world attend classes, lectures and networking events during the Snow Symposium. It’s been held in Buffalo for more than 50 years.