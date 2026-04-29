© 2026 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace St.
Buffalo, NY 14202

Toronto Address:
130 Queens Quay E.
Suite 903
Toronto, ON M5A 0P6


Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
BTPM NPR Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Differing shades of blue wavering throughout the image
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Cowpokes of the tarmac: Buffalo's Snowplow Rodeo

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By Ryan Zunner
Published April 29, 2026 at 4:22 PM EDT
Snowplow drivers from all over the country and the world have participated in the Snow Symposium and Rodeo. Last year, there was a competitor from Japan.
Ryan Zunner
/
BTPM NPR
Snowplow drivers from all over the country and the world have participated in the Snow Symposium and Rodeo. Last year, there was a competitor from Japan.

Did you know nearly every year a rodeo takes place at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport? It’s probably not the kind of rodeo you’re thinking about. The Buffalo Snowplow Rodeo brings together airport plow drivers from all over the world.

The International Aviation Snow Symposium brands its rodeo as the ultimate test for plow truck operators, "all about controlling your ride under pressure like a real cowboy."

A lot next to the Buffalo Airport’s fire station gets turned into an obstacle course for seasoned vets and rookies alike. Ray McKenna has been coming from Pittsburgh International Airport for the last decade, he said it’s a great way to test your skills.

"Just a camaraderie here. This event brings everybody together," said McKenna. "There's so much to learn. Little overcast, but a good day in Buffalo."

Onlookers line up to see drivers compete, with some cones as collateral damage.
Ryan Zunner
/
BTPM NPR
Onlookers line up to see drivers compete, with some cones as collateral damage.

Even with no snow on the ground at the moment, there's plenty of challenges drivers go through on the course.

"The plunger, and I would say, the dock backup," McKenna said of the difficult sections. "You really can't see anything at that point. So it's an approximate guessing game, and that's kind of tough. I'm sure a lot of people is going to struggle with that."

Christopher Corcoran is a field person at the Buffalo Airport. It was his first year participating in the snowplow rodeo. He said the event offers a learning experience for him, but also for employees of other airports who may be less experienced in dealing with snow.

"It's cool to learn how different people do different things, and how they do and how we do," said Corcoran. "We just talk, like talking to Jim, and he asked how we cut the hills. They don't have hills. So I so tell him about the piece of equipment we use for that."

And of course, there’s a bit of friendly rivalry between the airports. With Buffalo being one of the snow capitals of the country, local operators take a lot of pride. Chris McBride has won the rodeo the last four years.

"Quick times. Don't take out too many cones. As long as you have fun, that's all that matters," he said.

McBride was not able to retain the championship belt this year, however. That honor went Brayden Hendry of Colorado Springs, who won with a time of five minutes and 56 seconds.

Brayden Hendry with his championship belt for the 2026 Buffalo Snowplow Rodeo.
NFTA
Brayden Hendry with his championship belt for the 2026 Buffalo Snowplow Rodeo.

Outside of competing, aviation workers from around the world attend classes, lectures and networking events during the Snow Symposium. It’s been held in Buffalo for more than 50 years.
Tags
Local WBFO NewsLocal Stories
Ryan Zunner
Ryan is an Emmy Award-nominated journalist, and the assistant managing editor of BTPM NPR. He first joined the organization in the summer of 2018 as an intern, rising through the ranks to weekend host and junior reporter before leaving in 2021. He then had stints in public service, Top 40 radio and TV news production.

A Kenmore resident and graduate of Hilbert College, he re-joined BTPM NPR in August of 2024. In addition to editorial management duties, Ryan leads BTPM NPR’s Indigenous Affairs Desk. He is an enrolled Oneida citizen of Six Nations of the Grand River Reserve.
See stories by Ryan Zunner