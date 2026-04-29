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Buffalo police to begin billing for special events coverage

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By Ryan Zunner
Published April 29, 2026 at 12:06 PM EDT
Buffalo police staffing an event in Buffalo's Larkinville.
Steve Cichon
/
BTPM NPR
Buffalo police staffing an event in Buffalo's Larkinville.

The Buffalo Police Department has announced it will be billing event organizers "true to cost" for all future special events that require officer staffing.

Common Council members have been asking for this change for at least two years now. There are many large-scale events and festivals that Buffalo police officers provide traffic control and security for which the city does get fully reimbursed for.

"There are certain events that are funded through [federal Justice Assistance Grant], which, if there is any JAG funding, we do not charge those events," said interim Police Commissioner Craig Macy at a recent council budget hearing. "JAG reimburses us up to 50% for that event, as long as there is some components that are met to be able to use that funding."

Macy said there has been "some" billing for others, but that reimbursement rate utilizes an outdated 2007 officer pay scale. For events at KeyBank Center, like Buffalo Sabres games and concerts, the city does not get reimbursed at all.

"Sabres events are a pretty heavy lift on us as an agency, when we have all of the traffic control points outside of the event," Macy said.

Council members who included a memorandum of understanding in the previous city budget agree with the need for change.

"I don't think that we should be providing security services to any business or organization who is making money off of events, and we have to foot the bill for it," said Masten District Councilmember Zeneta Everhart. "So I think that that's something that we all should be worried about, and especially as it relates to police overtime. "

Buffalo Police Department officials say they will be briefing the council and other stakeholders on how they will implement the billing changes during ongoing budget workshop meetings.

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Ryan Zunner
Ryan is an Emmy Award-nominated journalist, and the assistant managing editor of BTPM NPR. He first joined the organization in the summer of 2018 as an intern, rising through the ranks to weekend host and junior reporter before leaving in 2021. He then had stints in public service, Top 40 radio and TV news production.

A Kenmore resident and graduate of Hilbert College, he re-joined BTPM NPR in August of 2024. In addition to editorial management duties, Ryan leads BTPM NPR’s Indigenous Affairs Desk. He is an enrolled Oneida citizen of Six Nations of the Grand River Reserve.
See stories by Ryan Zunner