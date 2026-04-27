Rollover semi-truck crash closes interchange of Skyway and I-190 N

A semi-truck rollover crash has closed the ramp connecting the Skyway (RT-5 E) to I-190 N Monday morning. The interchange remains closed as responders work to remove the truck.

An alert from NITTEC went out at 9:42 a.m. alerting to the crash, which it said was first reported at 9:39 a.m. Police can be seen on NITTEC cameras blocking off the ramp and directing traffic onward on the Skyway.

The condition of the driver is unknown as this time.

