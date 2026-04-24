Poloncarz leads with affordability, infrastructure in 2026 State of the County address

Affordability and infrastructure investment led Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz’s State of the County address Thursday night at Shea's.

Poloncarz delivered what is expected to be his second-to-last State of the County address, touting projects and initiatives he said upholds the belief that government works for the citizens. He said the county has invested millions of dollars into road and bridge repairs, plus overhauls of sewage and environmental control systems.

"County government is yours and works for you, representing everyone," said Poloncarz. "Your participation in government is more critical today than ever. Since my administration's first day, our goal has been to create the best community we can and to leave the county in better shape than when we started."

The county executive also gave what is his most direct promise on when ErieNet is going to finish its buildout. That’s the county’s ambitious wholesale broadband internet project, first announced in 2019, which has hit many snags along the way.

"While the work has been methodical and painstaking at times, the need for world class digital infrastructure enabling people to reliably and quickly access services is undiminished," said Poloncarz. "Unfortunately, we are required to clean up poles like this before we can string our own lines. It has slowed down the process, but I am glad to say the work will be done this year."

Republicans on the legislature, like Lindsay Lorigo, still have their concerns though.

"I noticed the vague language about what's actually happening with Erie Net. And I'll be curious to see when we have over $20 million spent in six or seven years later we don't have anybody hooked up," said Leg. Lorigo. "I think it's just not a great program."

Erie County has been more visible in its support for the City of Buffalo since financial woes have become the center of talking points and Mayor Sean Ryan took office. But while the county has increased its collaborations with the city, like public works training, Poloncarz said the county should stop short of a financial handout.

"They own Shea's, they own the history museum, they own the science museum. They don't provide them an operating assistance. We do," Poloncarz said after the address. "We're actually helping pay for these organizations that are in the city of Buffalo, buildings that the city would otherwise have to do. So the county has invested a lot in the city of Buffalo and will continue to do it. It's just one of those things where they need to fix their own problem."

Among new announcements made during the address include Erie County’s intent to acquire 24 acres of land from the NFTA adjacent to Red Jacket Park, essentially doubling the size of the greenspace.

Poloncarz is also now asking the county legislature to use $2 million from the 2025 budget surplus to launch a first-time homebuyer grant. Help, he said, young people especially need.

"Paying down points can drastically reduce a monthly mortgage," he said. "If the legislature approves, we can reduce the cost of purchasing home for hundreds of first time home buyers in our county making the dream of becoming a homeowner a reality for many."