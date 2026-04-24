Conviction made in 1993 Tonawanda strangulation case

A City of Tonawanda home invasion and murder case from 1993 was closed Friday when an Erie County jury found Brian Scott Lorenzo, 56, guilty of two counts of second-degree murder and one count of first-degree burglary.

The homeowner, 33-year-old Deborah Meindl, died by ligature strangulation, having been found in the dining room by her 10-year-old daughter when she arrived home from school on Feb. 17, 1993.

Lorenzo, who is also known as Brian Scott Lorenz, was convicted following a nine-day trial and six-hour deliberation.

"The passage of time presents significant challenges in any prosecution, and this case was no exception," District Attorney Mike Keane said in a statement. "This outcome is not just a legal victory - it is a testament to the persistence of truth and the unwavering commitment of dedicated public servants tasked with the pursuit of justice."

Keane also noted and recognized Meindl's youngest daughter, Lisa, and sister, Lynne, who were present throughout the trial.

Lorenzo is being held without bail and will be sentenced July 13.