Cherry Blossom Festival, Earth Day events highlight weekend calendar

With a typical Buffalo weekend in the forecast — some rain, some sun; some warm, some cold — there are a handful of events slated around the city that offer a chance to enjoy all that spring has to offer.

Buffalo Cherry Blossom Festival

The 13th annual Buffalo Cherry Blossom Festival offers a photogenic experience alongside the Buffalo History Museum and Japanese Garden from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday, April 25-26.

The festival honors the longstanding relationship between Buffalo and its sister city in Japan, Kanazawa. The event is free to attend and includes 26 vendors, 11 food trucks and performers and artists selected by Music Is Art.

Buffalo Zoo's Party for the Planet

The Buffalo Zoo's annual Earth Day celebration, Party for the Planet, takes place Saturday, April 25 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (the Zoo itself will remain open until 5 p.m.) The event is free with standard zoo admission and features a plethora of educational entertainment, including animal meet and greets, keeper talks and other activities. WNY environmental groups will have tables throughout the zoo as well.

Tifft Nature Preserve's vendor market

If you're looking for an indoor experience, the Tifft Nature Preserve on the Outer Harbor will celebrate Earth Day with an indoor vendor market Saturday, April 25 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fifteen small businesses with an eco-friendly approach comprise the market, which also will feature a kid-friendly craft table, an Earth Day scavenger hunt, and a visit from MapleView Alpacas.

Buffalo Niagara Waterkeepers' Spring Sweep

Nearly 1,500 volunteers are expected at 30 regional sites Saturday morning for the annual "Spring Sweep" cleanup. Organized by Buffalo Niagara Waterkeepers, the effort will work to exceed the 2025 Spring Sweep that cleared more than 10,000 pounds of trash. Collection sites include Red Jacket Riverfront Park, the Ohio Street Boat Launch and the Iroquois National Wildlife Refuge.