Hamburg elementary school ditches 'Boston' in favor of 'Sabres' for playoff round

There's no mistaking the hockey loyalty of one Hamburg elementary school.

Boston Valley Elementary School on Back Creek Road in North Boston announced Wednesday a name change to "Sabres Valley Elementary School" for the duration of the Buffalo Sabres' opening-round playoff matchup against the Boston Bruins.

"We're very, very proud of Boston Valley, but we have to show who we're aligned with here," the Hamburg Central School District school wrote on Facebook.

The post was accompanied by a video that showed students and staff affixing a "Sabres Valley School" sign on top of the "Boston Valley School" welcome sign at the front of the building.

"It is hereby declared that for the full duration of Round 1 of the NHL playoffs, the institution formerly known as 'Boston Valley School' shall be known as 'Sabres Valley School'," the video said with the Goo Goo Dolls' "Better Days" playing underneath. "The temporary change reflects our collective excitement, competitive spirit, and dedication to rallying around the Sabres during this thrilling opening round."

The Sabres and Bruins are tied at one win apiece in the best-of-seven series, with Game 3 taking place Thursday night at 7 p.m. in Boston — Boston, Mass., that is.

