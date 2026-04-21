Lineup for Food Truck Tuesday in Larkin Square includes five new food trucks

A surefire sign that summer is approaching arrived Tuesday with Larkin Square announcing both the food truck and live music lineups for the 13th annual Food Truck Tuesday.

The June-through-August event will begin June 2 from 5-8 p.m. and continue every Tuesday through Aug. 25.

Touted as "Buffalo's biggest dinner party," the outdoor tradition will boast a rotation of at least 40 food trucks with about 20 appearing each week.

Admission and parking are free.

Here is the food truck line (bold denotes a truck that is new in 2026):

Andersons Truck

Big Papas Creamery

Breezy Bowls

Cater2u

Cousins Maine Lobster

Coyote Cafe

Dimples Food Truck

Dirty Bird Chicken and Waffles LLC

Eat Greek

Falafel Bar

Fat Bob's

Green Acres Ice Cream

Hawaiian BBQ

Ice Cream and Chill

KCafe

KT Caribbean Cuisine

Lloyd

Maria's Bene Cibo

M & S Street Eats

Mad Sauces

Macarollin

Melt Truck

Nana's

Nickel City Vice

Pizza Amore

Pudgy Potatoes

Rolling Cannoli

Sun Cuisine

Sweets Lounge

Sweet Melody's

Taffy's

TCB Food Truck

The Cheesy Chick

The Great Aussie Bite

The Polish Villa

The Sangwich Mother

Tiny Thai

Tomaso's

Venus Greek

Viola's Submarines

World of Desserts

Below is the band lineup:

June 2: La Krema

June 9: A.I. the Anomaly presented by GetFokus’dProductions

June 16: McCarthyizm

June 23: Dead Alliance of Buffalo

June 30: Brothers Band

July 7: Blaised & Confused

July 14: Ellen Pieroni & the Encyclopedia of Soul

July 21: Cami & the Fringe

July 28: Bitter Nasties

Aug. 4: Harmonia Jazz Ensemble

Aug. 11: Cover Me

Aug. 18: Record Store Night ft. Dominic Missana & Friends

Aug. 25: Will Holton

