Lineup for Food Truck Tuesday in Larkin Square includes five new food trucks
A surefire sign that summer is approaching arrived Tuesday with Larkin Square announcing both the food truck and live music lineups for the 13th annual Food Truck Tuesday.
The June-through-August event will begin June 2 from 5-8 p.m. and continue every Tuesday through Aug. 25.
Touted as "Buffalo's biggest dinner party," the outdoor tradition will boast a rotation of at least 40 food trucks with about 20 appearing each week.
Admission and parking are free.
Here is the food truck line (bold denotes a truck that is new in 2026):
Andersons Truck
Big Papas Creamery
Breezy Bowls
Cater2u
Cousins Maine Lobster
Coyote Cafe
Dimples Food Truck
Dirty Bird Chicken and Waffles LLC
Eat Greek
Falafel Bar
Fat Bob's
Green Acres Ice Cream
Hawaiian BBQ
Ice Cream and Chill
KCafe
KT Caribbean Cuisine
Lloyd
Maria's Bene Cibo
M & S Street Eats
Mad Sauces
Macarollin
Melt Truck
Nana's
Nickel City Vice
Pizza Amore
Pudgy Potatoes
Rolling Cannoli
Sun Cuisine
Sweets Lounge
Sweet Melody's
Taffy's
TCB Food Truck
The Cheesy Chick
The Great Aussie Bite
The Polish Villa
The Sangwich Mother
Tiny Thai
Tomaso's
Venus Greek
Viola's Submarines
World of Desserts
Below is the band lineup:
June 2: La Krema
June 9: A.I. the Anomaly presented by GetFokus’dProductions
June 16: McCarthyizm
June 23: Dead Alliance of Buffalo
June 30: Brothers Band
July 7: Blaised & Confused
July 14: Ellen Pieroni & the Encyclopedia of Soul
July 21: Cami & the Fringe
July 28: Bitter Nasties
Aug. 4: Harmonia Jazz Ensemble
Aug. 11: Cover Me
Aug. 18: Record Store Night ft. Dominic Missana & Friends
Aug. 25: Will Holton