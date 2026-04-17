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Ontario government announces GO Train line between Toronto and Stratford beginning in July

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By BTPM Staff
Published April 17, 2026 at 5:16 PM EDT
Stratford, Ont. mayor Martin Ritsma speaks during a news conference Friday, April 2026, announcing once-a-day service between Toronto and Stratford will begin July 6.
Government of Ontario
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Stratford, Ont. mayor Martin Ritsma speaks during a news conference Friday, April 2026, announcing once-a-day service between Toronto and Stratford will begin July 6.

The Ontario government is announcing another travel option for patrons of a popular entertainment destination and residents of that town who may travel to Toronto for work or school.

Beginning July 6 a GO Train route, the Kitchener Line, will offer a once-a-day round-trip between Toronto and Stratford.

“The Kitchener line will offer year round service between Stratford and Toronto, giving commuters traveling to work and school a morning trip from Stratford to Union Station on weekdays with a return trip in the afternoon,” said Ontario transportation minister Prabmeet Sarkaria. “On the weekends, it will support visitors traveling to Stratford with a morning trip from Union Station and a return trip in the evening.”

The daily line will include stops in Kitchener, Guelph, Acton, Georgetown and Brampton.

“I think about the impact of what we're doing here today, the impact on our individuals that work here in Stratford and then commute to Toronto to the GTA. I think about the students that come to Stratford for education, and go beyond Stratford for education,“ said Stratford mayor Martin Ritsma. “I think about our tourists. Our tourists are 1.7 million that love coming to Stratford, and frequently love to come by train. I think of also our environment. You know, our job is to reduce greenhouse gasses, and this is a way to do it, also reducing the congestion on our roads.”

Sarkaria has been announcing projects as part of the province’s $70 billion investment in public transportation. The previous day, he joined Premier Doug Ford, Toronto mayor Olivia Chow and others to announce a $4 billion dig has begun to create a new rapid transit line in the GTA.
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