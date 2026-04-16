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Ontario to ease alcohol rules in provincial parks this season

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By BTPM Staff
Published April 16, 2026 at 12:48 PM EDT
A view of Darlington Beach in Bowmanville, Ontario. Darlington is one of Ontario's provincial parks, where alcohol restrictions are being eased beginning this season.
Wayne Eardley
/
Ontario Parks
A view of Darlington Beach in Bowmanville, Ontario. Darlington is one of Ontario's provincial parks, where alcohol restrictions are being eased beginning this season.

Patrons of Ontario provincial parks will get to enjoy relaxed rules on alcohol consumption this spring and summer, the government has announced.

Officials say restrictions will be eased to allow parkgoers to responsibly enjoy their favorite adult beverages in more spaces, including picnic areas, beaches and other day use facilities that are open and staffed. In the past, one could be ticketed if they carried or consumed alcohol beyond individual campsites.

Some areas will still remain off-limits to alcohol, and signs will be posted in those spots. These include sites of cultural or historical significance, buildings where food and drink are already restricted, and areas where alcoholic consumption may pose significant safety risks.

Government officials say they will also continue to enforce against illegal behaviors including public intoxication, underage possession or consumption, and open or improperly stored alcohol in boats or road vehicles.
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