Fredonia senior takes third place in 'The Voice' season finale

SUNY Fredonia senior Lucas West finished his run on NBC's "The Voice" on a high note Tuesday, earning a spot as one of four finalists and finishing third.

A watch party on campus at the Williams Center cheered along as West, a Fairport native, sang "Cold as Ice" by Foreigner and "Ordinary People" by John Legend — his coach on the show — for his final two selections.

“I’m so proud of Lucas,” Legend said on the show. “I love working with a real musician who understands what it means to be a pianist, be an arranger, and of course what it means to be a great vocalist and performer.”

According to the school, West is a Music major at Fredonia with a concentration in Jazz Studies.

“The training I’ve received here has really shaped me, not just as a jazz musician, but as a musician overall,” West said in a press release.

West is no stranger to the national spotlight, having performed the national anthem at Highmark Stadium before several Bills games, including the 2025 Divisional Round matchup against the Baltimore Ravens.