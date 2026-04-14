Roberts rescinds her resignation and will return to City Hall, Mayor Ryan's office says

Just when she thought she was out, they pulled her back in.

The office of Buffalo mayor Sean Ryan says Danielle Roberts, who resigned as the city’s Community Services Commissioner on March 20, is rescinding that resignation and is returning to the position.

When Roberts took the city role, she was still also working a full-time executive position with YMCA Buffalo Niagara.

The Ryan administration had allowed Roberts to hold both jobs, but she chose to leave to work her other job. Now, according to the mayor’s office, they’ve convinced her to return to City Hall. She will hold the commissioner’s job only.

Mayor Sean Ryan released a written statement announcing her return: “In the weeks since Danielle Roberts's previously announced resignation, the administration remained in contact with Ms. Roberts and made clear that we valued her leadership and the work she had already done for the City. After further discussions, we have reached an agreement for her to remain Commissioner, exclusively, and her resignation will not take effect.

"We are pleased that the City will once again benefit from her expertise in youth programming, senior services, and facilities management, and we look forward to continuing the progress made under her leadership."