Former church business manager admits to stealing funds from two WNY Catholic parishes

A former Grand Island resident now living in Arizona has pleaded guilty to two counts of fourth-degree larceny, in connection with the thefts of funds from two Catholic parishes within the Diocese of Buffalo, the Erie County District Attorney announced.

Keith M. Call, 63, entered the guilty plea Tuesday morning before Erie County Court Judge Kenneth Case. He admitted to stealing more than $82,000 from the churches while working as their business manager.

According to the charges, he stole $23,408.63 from St. Mary’s Church in Swormville between May 2024 and August 2025, making unauthorized purchases and diverting money from numerous fundraisers, using the cash for personal gain. Prosecutors say Call also opened a gas credit card without permission from St. Mary Church.

Meanwhile, prosecutors say, Call diverted $59,043.27 from Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church in Williamsville between May 2025 and August 2025, fraudulently issuing checks to himself for alleged work expenses. The theft was discovered during an audit following his resignation in August 2025.

Call, as a condition of the plea, paid $82,451.90 in restitution to the two parishes. He faces a maximum of four years in prison when sentenced May 18. He was released on his own recognizance until sentencing.

Parishioners attending the churches last weekend were notified of the investigation and restitution by priests who read a statement before the conclusion of Masses.