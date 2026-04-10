Sabres to open playoff ticket sales to general public Monday morning

Buffalo Sabres fans have waited 15 years for a chance to purchase tickets for Stanley Cup playoff games at KeyBank Center.

For the general public, that wait ends Monday, but the opportunity isn't expected to last long.

The Sabres announced an "extremely limited" remaining inventory of opening-round playoff tickets will go on sale Monday at 10 a.m.

Season ticket holders had first pass during an exclusive presale window, and while the actual number of tickets remaining isn't public knowledge, the team is preparing fans for them to sell out quickly, referencing "unprecedented demand."

Those who make it through the digital gates first to make a purchase will be allowed to choose from any of four potential home games and can purchase a maximum of two tickets per game.

Buffalo has clinched an Eastern Conference playoff spot, but its opponent and seeding remains in the air. The Sabres will win the Atlantic Division, thus clinching home-ice advantage through the first two rounds, if they win their remaining two regular-season games.