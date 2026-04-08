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Peoples-Stokes reflects on 20-plus years in state assembly, looks to future

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By Alex Simone
Published April 8, 2026 at 5:38 PM EDT
State Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes stands behind a lectern, discussing her choice not to seek re-election.
Alex Simone
/
BTPM NPR
State Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes stands behind a lectern, discussing her choice not to seek re-election.

After almost 25 years, Crystal Peoples-Stokes is retiring from her post as State Assemblymember. She also has served as Assembly majority leader since 2018.

She views environmental efforts among her biggest accomplishments, pointing to the successful cleanup of environmental waste near True Bethel Baptist Church.

“Most of us, as People of Color, live in communities that (are) not safe, so I wanted to focus on that. And right away, after I got to Albany, I actually lobbied to get on the Environmental Conservation Committee," Peoples-Stokes said. "I used lobbyists to help me get there because it was like a coveted committee when I got to the assembly.”

She will soon have a medical procedure but says there is no concern and expects to be back in Albany within a few weeks to finish her final session. One reason behind the time of Peoples-Stokes' decision is to have more time with her great-granddaughter and other family members.

Buffalo Common Councilmember Leah Halton-Pope is Peoples-Stokes' top pick for successor but she has faith in whomever the Erie County Democratic Committee selects.

“This job is, it’s on-the-job training. You either already know it or you walk in the door, and you (have) to figure out how to learn it," Peoples-Stokes said. "Now, some people it takes longer to do that, and some people it doesn't. So, I think anybody who follows me will have the opportunity to be as successful.”

The committee must choose a candidate by April 14 to represent the Democratic Party during fall elections. The deadline to file as candidates for the Democratic primary recently passed, but people can submit applications to be reviewed by the committee or file as independents for the fall.
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