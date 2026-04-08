Martin Gugino, activist shoved by Buffalo Police in 2020, dies at 81

Martin Gugino, a Buffalo native who suffered a fractured skull when he was shoved by Buffalo Police officers during a protest in 2020, died in Tampa, Fla., in March, his family announced.

He was 81.

A Facebook post shared by a family member detailed Gugino's life, from his birth on Oct. 15, 1944 in Buffalo to his graduation from Canisius High School and the University at Buffalo to his professional career as a computer technician in Cleveland.

But Gugino also was known for his activism, which became a national story when, in June of 2020, he was pushed to the ground by two Buffalo Police officers during a protest and suffered a fractured skull.

The two officers were charged with felony assault, however, a grand jury ultimately dismissed the charges.

When speaking on the incident, Gugino's family highlighted the lifelong commitment he had to advocacy.

"Those who knew him best understood that moment as just one reflection of a lifelong commitment to justice and nonviolence," they wrote. "Following his retirement, he continued his advocacy through his work with the Western New York Peace Center. He was passionate about human rights, the closure of Guantánamo Bay, and addressing climate change. He held strong, thoughtful convictions and remained steadfast in his support for civil liberties, racial justice, and environmental responsibility."