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Buffalo Police officer indicted and arraigned in wife’s death

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By BTPM Staff
Published April 8, 2026 at 4:16 PM EDT
Lance Woods has been with the Buffalo Police Department since 2008, according to OpenOversight. His latest assignment was as a school resource officer.
OpenOversight
Lance Woods has been with the Buffalo Police Department since 2008, according to OpenOversight. His latest assignment was as a school resource officer.

A Buffalo Police officer has been arraigned on a second-degree murder charge stemming from the shooting death of his wife February 14.

Lance Woods, 35, was indicted by a grand jury and arraigned Wednesday morning by Niagara County Court Judge Carolyn Wojtaszek. He is accused of killing his 35-year-spouse, Alexis Skoczylas, inside their home in Sanborn.

Investigators say Skoczylas had filed for divorce prior to her death. Lewiston Police discovered the victim the following morning after her mother reported she was unable to contact her. Buffalo Police were then contacted by Lewiston Police, who were looking for Woods, who was a person of interest in Skoczylas’ murder. Investigators say Woods was off duty at the time of her death.

The suspect is being held without bail. Because Woods’ former wife previously worked within the Niagara County Jail, he is being held in the Orleans County lockup.

Woods has been suspended without pay since February 16. Meanwhile, a Buffalo Police captain who has not been publicly identified has been suspended with pay pending an internal review.

Because Woods is a police officer, the New York State Attorney General’s Office is also investigating the case, as they look into all deadly incidents involving a law enforcement officer.
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