Elma under state of emergency following water main break

The Town of Elma is under a state of emergency Tuesday after a water main break that is expected to take until at least Wednesday to remedy cut off water access to at least three-quarters of the town's 11,000 residents.

The town's water department is working to isolate and repair the break, but Emergency Manager/Disaster Coordinator Donald Trzepacz Jr. said they do not anticipate water service to be restored prior to Wednesday.

Trzepacz said the town is working to acquire bottled water to distribute to the town's residents later tonight at pickup sites. He encouraged residents to follow the town's Facebook page for updates and said the water would be free of charge for town residents, who will need to show ID.

Water Supervisor Brian Nolan Jr. said the break occurred around 10 a.m. Tuesday, although no cause has been determined.

Town Supervisor Wayne Clark said Elma's fire departments have a go-to plan if a fire occurs prior to fixing the break, which includes help from neighboring communities with tanker capabilities.

Residents who still have water service at this time are asked to limit water usage to essential needs only in order to help stabilize the system while repairs are underway, Trzepacz said.

Moog Inc., which is headquartered in Elma, closed the facilities and sent workers home at 1:30 p.m.