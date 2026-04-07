Poloncarz unveils Envision Erie Survey to gather taxpayer input

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz has unveiled Envision Erie, a survey he first announced in his State of the County address last April. The 23-question public input form calls on citizens from across Erie County's cities, towns and villages to voice their needs and priorities.

Poloncarz says he hopes the survey will allow lawmakers to hear from residents to ensure that services and resources are being best utilized across the county.

“We want to compile thousands and thousands of responses from our citizens to get an accurate view of what people are thinking,” he said.

The questionnaire asks county residents to weigh in on what’s important to them, both on national and local levels, whether they think Erie County is headed in the right direction and what value they feel they’re getting for their taxpayer dollars.

The survey will run through July 6. In addition to the county's website, paper surveys will also be made available at community centers, senior centers and libraries across Erie County.

Attorney and good government advocate Paul Wolf commended the survey as a way to ensure the voices of residents from across the region are heard.

“I think it's a great idea by the county executive to solicit information from the public," he said.

Wolf says it’s important for the people whose lives are affected by county policies to have a say — something the legislature has struggled with. The Erie County legislature just announced in January that for the first time in nearly 60 years, legislative sessions will now have public comment periods, a policy Wolf advocated for. That sense of exclusion, he believes, might make some residents reluctant to take the survey.

“The feeling is, well, it doesn't matter, they don't listen anyways, so there's a huge trust barrier that has to be overcome," he said.

Feedback from the survey responses will form the basis for a public “action plan” in the fall to address community needs and services. Poloncarz's next State of the County Address will be held on April 23.

