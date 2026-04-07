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Ontario proposes new governance legislation

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By Roxanne Ali-Robinson
Published April 7, 2026 at 7:37 PM EDT
Niagara Falls holds the largest fresh water supply in the world and is a popular tourist destination, attracting millions of visitors each year.
Roxanne Ali-Robinson
/
BTPM NPR
The Niagara region was named as one area that will see local governance changes in the proposed Better Regional Governance Act.

In Ontario, major cuts and changes to Niagara region’s government were announced by Municipal Affairs Minister Rob Flack. Under the Better Regional Governance Act, the region will cut the number of council seats from 32 to 13 including the regional chair.

During a Queen’s Park news conference Flack highlighted several proposed legislation changes that would implement Minister appointed regional chairs with enhanced powers, reducing the number of elected officials and the implementation of a weighted voting design in the region.

A photo describing new legislation proposed by the Government of Ontario and a list of its goals.
Roxanne Ali-Robinson
/
BTPM NPR
In a news conference hosted at Queen's Park, Municipal Affairs Minister, Rob Flack, announced the governance legislation.

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Roxanne Ali-Robinson
Roxanne Ali-Robinson is a multimedia journalist who joined BTPM NPR in January 2026, having spent most of her media career covering New York and Toronto matters. She first began as a sports reporter for NYCSN in high school and went on to obtain degrees in Mass Communication from HBCU Medgar Evers CUNY and Television & Radio from Brooklyn College. She produced radio shows for WBAL 1090AM, web broadcasts and provided a wide range of media services throughout New York City.

Roxanne can be heard hosting Weekend Edition on Sundays from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.
See stories by Roxanne Ali-Robinson