Ontario proposes new governance legislation

In Ontario, major cuts and changes to Niagara region’s government were announced by Municipal Affairs Minister Rob Flack. Under the Better Regional Governance Act, the region will cut the number of council seats from 32 to 13 including the regional chair.

During a Queen’s Park news conference Flack highlighted several proposed legislation changes that would implement Minister appointed regional chairs with enhanced powers, reducing the number of elected officials and the implementation of a weighted voting design in the region.