VIDEO: Baby bald eagle makes first appearance at Iroquois National Wildlife Refuge

A newborn eaglet born at the Iroquois National Wildlife Refuge in Genesee County made its on-camera debut this week, when it poked its head out to interactive with its parent from inside their nest.

Chittering and cooing sounds can be heard from mother and newborn alike in the video clip captured by the refuge's Eagle Nest Cam. The eaglet is, for now, named INWR1 — born to parents IM1 and IF1.

The eaglet does not move from its spot in the video, but pokes its head and bobs around while being fed.

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