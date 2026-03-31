'Stuff's selling out': Old Highmark Stadium memorabilia sales exceed expectations

The first phase of demolishing the old Highmark Stadium is nearing completion.

Dozens of contractors are hard at work removing seats, signs and yes even the urinal troughs for a mix of Bills faithful and charities. It’s become the norm for pro sports stadiums when they’re vacated, but CollectibleXChange founder Brandon Steiner who’s been tasked with the job by Erie County, said there’s something extra about Buffalo fans.

“Everywhere I am, it's Bills, Bills, Bills," Steiner said on a media walkthrough. "This surpasses anything I've ever done, and I consider this fan base, the Buffalo Bills fan base, the number one fan base I have ever dealt with. And I think I've been around for 40 years doing this.”

Thousands of season ticket holders have been promised their seats, and other fans wishing to own a part of Bills history have responded in droves.

Ryan Zunner / BTPM NPR Seats and debris are in various stages of removal at the old Highmark Stadium on March 31, 2026.

“Bills fans have surprised me, and in a good way, and also in a nervous way," he said. "Because I think there's some people that maybe were thinking about waiting, and they realize now they can't get it because the stuff selling out.”

But Steiner said the team at CollectibleXchange is constantly finding new items and creations to place up for sale on their website.

As for the fate of Highmark Stadium’s iconic trough urinals which caught national attention months ago from everyone from Sports Illustrated to TMZ, Steiner said they will find a new home.

“We'll be auctioning off a trough to help a local charity and Josh Allen's charity as well,” he said. “There's a very long list for the troughs, so if you are interested in the troughs, please message in because there's a long list. We're trying to figure out a democratic way to who can get the troughs.”

Barstool Sports podcaster Dan Katz, known as "Big Cat," has already secured a trough. According to Steiner, the sports personality is putting it in his office.

Proceeds from stadium memorabilia sales will be split between CollectibleXChange and Erie County. Steiner said the county’s share is expected to exceed $1 million, which was his original projection. The county is using the money generated to fund community projects.

Steiner said his crews should finish their interior gutting work by the end of April.