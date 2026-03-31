New poll shows narrowing gap in race for New York Governor

Governor Kathy Hochul's bid for re-election remains on solid footing, although her lead over Republican challenger Bruce Blakeman has narrowed, according to a new Siena Research Institute poll.

The poll, released Tuesday, gives Hochul a 13-point margin, 47%-34%, which is down from a 20-point lead (51%-31%) she held in February.

Blakeman, the executive in Long Island's Nassau County, was quick to pounce on the results, releasing a statement early Tuesday morning.

“We’re closing the gap at lightning speed because New Yorkers need real relief from Kathy Hochul’s cost of living crisis, and they’ll get it with my plan to cut income taxes, slash utility bills in half, and make New York affordable,” he said.

However, Blakeman still faces a challenge when it comes to recognition, as the same Siena poll noted that 64% of voters polled have never heard of Blakeman or don't know enough to have an opinion on his favorability.

Hochul's favorability rating and job approval were little changed from the February poll.

“Interestingly, Hochul’s standing with New Yorkers is essentially the same as last month – a small plurality views her favorably, and a small majority approves of the job she’s doing as governor – as is Blakeman’s, yet the race between the two has tightened a little,” Siena pollster Steven Greenberg said in a press release. “Three-quarters of Democrats continue to support Hochul, and more than three-quarters of Republicans continue to support Blakeman, but now independents favor Blakeman by seven points, after siding with Hochul by five points.”