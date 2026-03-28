Buffalo's No Kings Rally remembers Nurul Amin Shah Alam

Even with a few peeks at the sun, it was cold at Saturday morning’s No Kings Rally in Buffalo’s Niagara Square. Still, hundreds chanted, held signs, and marched in front of City Hall as much in favor of democracy as against anything.

“We need to speak up,” said Karen, who was standing with two other women sharing similar sentiments. “That’s why I’m here. We need to have a voice.”

Buffalo’s rally was held in conjunction with dozens of other peaceful protests around the country, but here, Mayor Sean Ryan and others especially remembered Nurul Amin Shah Alam, the blind Burmese refugee who died on cold streets of Buffalo after being released from ICE custody in February.

“The City of Buffalo is not going to cooperate with ICE and their shenanigans,” said Ryan. “Did you see what they did to a fellow Buffalonian? To a blind man, on a cold night, on a street corner?”

Steve Cichon / BTPM Buffalo Mayor Sean Ryan chats with a young protestor at the No Kings rally on Niagara Square on Saturday, March 28, 2026.

Ryan asked, “Is that how we treat people in Buffalo?,” to shouts of “no” in response.

Cindy’s sign read, “Compassion Not Cruelty.” The Saturday rally was her first protest.

“After we all saw what we saw in Minneapolis,” she said. “It was important for me to get off the couch to let my voice be heard.”

Mary Lynn and Paul stood together with their homemade signs on the curb in front of city hall. It wasn’t the first protest for Mary Lynn’s “We The People, not I The King” sign, but this time feels different.

“There’s just so many more atrocities happening day by day, and I think more people are seeing the light,” said Mary Lynn. Paul agreed, saying the protest won’t be the end of it. “The moment is moving toward making a big change. Hopefully in November we see that big change.”

Just behind them on the steps of city hall, stood several folks holding American flags and quietly standing vigil around a several foot wide vinyl banner which simply read Trump, in blue, all capital letters and red stars around the border.

Saying he wasn’t a counter-protestor, one man standing near the sign said, “I served this country for four years. I have a right to stand here with an American flag.”

Steve Cichon / BTPM Supporters of President Trump stand on the steps of Buffalo's City Hall near the No King's rally on Saturday, March 28, 2026.

Lancaster Republican Committeeman Jeff Capella said he was at the rally to show the other side exists.

“Personally, I very much support the current administration's policies,” said Capella. “It’s good to show that there are people who do agree.”

Capella scanned the protest, and pointed out what he saw as privilege, irony, and "seditious crap.”

Meanwhile, on the stage set up in front of the McKinley Monument, Assemblyman Jon Rivera garnered cheers.

“Donald Trump is trying to erode the American dream because he doesn’t want America to look like you. He doesn't want America to look like Nurul Amin,” said Rivera. “You know what he’s afraid of? He’s afraid of you. He’s afraid of days like this all over the country.”