'Welcome to Lindy Ruffalo' sign appears on Buffalo highway

Buffalo Sabres craze has hit a fever pitch and if you weren't already aware, an amended sign on the Kensington Expressway is helping to bring you up to speed.

A green sign that typically reads "Welcome to Buffalo" has received an updated decal on top of it that now reads "Welcome to Lindy Ruffalo" — a nod to Sabres head coach Lindy Ruff.

Motorists began taking notice of the change Thursday, and while nobody has taken explicit claim, a sign-making business named Zoom Buffalo posted a video on Instagram showing "authority-released footage" of the sign being installed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ZoomBuffalo.com (@zoombuffalo)

Even though it doesn't appear the Sabres organization was part of the planning, the team's social media account did share a photo of it, which one could take as a "sign" of approval.

The Sabres, who are attempting to break an NHL-record 14-year playoff drought, sit in first place in the Atlantic Division with 10 games remaining — the next of which comes Friday at KeyBank Center against the Detroit Red Wings.

