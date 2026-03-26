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Man dies after chase with Tonawanda Police ends in Erie Canal

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By BTPM Staff
Published March 26, 2026 at 12:02 PM EDT

A traffic stop on the streets of Tonawanda ended in the Erie Canal and the driver pronounced dead at Kenmore Mercy Hospital early Thursday morning.

City of Tonawanda Police said an officer observed a gray Volvo sedan commit an infraction at the intersection of Main St. and Niagara St. at 1:12 a.m. After pulling the vehicle over, the driver fled the scene and jumped into the Erie Canal to evade arrest, police said in a press release.

Additional officers responded with water rescue equipment and began pulling the individual — identified only as a 36-year-old male — to shore. Police said the man lost consciousness during the rescue attempt and was pronounced dead after being transported to Kenmore Mercy Hospital.

Police did not identify the man but said he had outstanding warrants for his arrest from two other Erie County law enforcement agencies.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office and New York Attorney General's Office have been contacted and the officers involved have been placed on paid administrative leave — all of which is standard procedure in these circumstances.

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