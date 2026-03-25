Seneca Nation voters pass 4 constitutional amendments, shoot down presidential term extension

Seneca Nation voters passed four of five proposed amendments put to the ballot in last night’s constitutional referendum.

That includes adding four judges to the nation’s surrogates court, standardizing judicial training, adding on-territory residency requirements for Seneca officials, and limiting “elected officers” to be eligible for three consecutive terms.

Before the passage of the consecutive term limit, there was no framework for how long councilors could serve. The Seneca Nation president is also elected, but an explanation of the amendment given on the Seneca Nation's website only provides the councilor position as an example of what would be affected.

Under its 1848 constitution, the Seneca Nation shifts its capital every two years between the Allegany and Cattaraugus territories, along with the presidency.

The fifth question, which failed, would have increased executive positions such as president and treasurer from two-year to four-year terms.

According to a tabulation reviewed by BTPM NPR, 872 Seneca Nation members turned out to vote.