© 2026 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace St.
Buffalo, NY 14202

Toronto Address:
130 Queens Quay E.
Suite 903
Toronto, ON M5A 0P6


Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
BTPM NPR Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Differing shades of blue wavering throughout the image
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Neighborhood Health Center to upgrade existing site and open new one with state grants

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By BTPM Staff
Published March 22, 2026 at 6:00 AM EDT
Neighborhood Health Center is receiving state funds to upgrade an existing primary health care clinic while opening a new one. From left to right, Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes, Assemblymember Jon Rivera, and Neighborhood Health Center CEO Joanne Haefner. Rivera's $200,000 was matched by Peoples-Stokes, raising the total grant to $400,000.
I'Jaz Ja'ciel
/
BTPM
Neighborhood Health Center is receiving state funds to upgrade an existing primary health care clinic while opening a new one. From left to right, Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes, Assemblymember Jon Rivera, and Neighborhood Health Center CEO Joanne Haefner. Rivera's $200,000 was matched by Peoples-Stokes, raising the total grant to $400,000.

Neighborhood Health Center is receiving $400,000 in state funds to support infrastructure upgrades at an existing site and a new one set to open this summer.

“This is a community that always can use more primary care but it's a rarity that we're able to make that happen,” said State Assemblyman Jonathan Rivera. “Today, we're announcing a grant from New York State to be able to fund Neighborhood Health Center, an incredible organization that's been doing all kinds of great work across the region, to come into this space. Space that, at one time provided services, but was closed, to sort of reinvigorate it, bring it together, provide services and make it so that people that live in this community can have access to primary care.”

One of the sites to receive funds is an existing location, at 1569 Niagara Street. The other will open in June at 2497 Delaware Avenue in Buffalo.

According to Joanne Haefner, chief executive officer of Neighborhood Health Center, her institution chose the Delaware Avenue site after searching where patients were coming from, and realizing a need for care in that neighborhood.

When the new center opens, there will be 13 examination rooms.

“We'll be able to care for primary care and family medicine patients, about 18,000 visits for their family medicine, as well as getting them access to behavioral health and counseling,” Haefner said. “But it also opens the door for all the federally qualified health center services at all our river sites, such as prescription delivery, OBGYN services, podiatry, and much, much more.”

Rivera presented a ceremonial check for $200,000. Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes, who was with him, announced she was able to secure an additional $200,000.

Rivera and Peoples-Stokes both criticized the Trump administration for acting to cut Medicaid funding. Peoples-Stokes added that investments in more primary care and increasing access helps lessen the strain on nearby hospital emergency rooms where families may otherwise go.

She also urged Neighborhood Health Center to do their part by getting the word out on their services.

“It's going to call for huge outreach. Just because you build it doesn't mean they're going to come. You're going to have to go out there and get them to come,” Peoples-Stokes said.
Tags
Local WBFO NewsLocal Stories
BTPM Staff
See stories by BTPM Staff