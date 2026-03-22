Neighborhood Health Center to upgrade existing site and open new one with state grants

Neighborhood Health Center is receiving $400,000 in state funds to support infrastructure upgrades at an existing site and a new one set to open this summer.

“This is a community that always can use more primary care but it's a rarity that we're able to make that happen,” said State Assemblyman Jonathan Rivera. “Today, we're announcing a grant from New York State to be able to fund Neighborhood Health Center, an incredible organization that's been doing all kinds of great work across the region, to come into this space. Space that, at one time provided services, but was closed, to sort of reinvigorate it, bring it together, provide services and make it so that people that live in this community can have access to primary care.”

One of the sites to receive funds is an existing location, at 1569 Niagara Street. The other will open in June at 2497 Delaware Avenue in Buffalo.

According to Joanne Haefner, chief executive officer of Neighborhood Health Center, her institution chose the Delaware Avenue site after searching where patients were coming from, and realizing a need for care in that neighborhood.

When the new center opens, there will be 13 examination rooms.

“We'll be able to care for primary care and family medicine patients, about 18,000 visits for their family medicine, as well as getting them access to behavioral health and counseling,” Haefner said. “But it also opens the door for all the federally qualified health center services at all our river sites, such as prescription delivery, OBGYN services, podiatry, and much, much more.”

Rivera presented a ceremonial check for $200,000. Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes, who was with him, announced she was able to secure an additional $200,000.

Rivera and Peoples-Stokes both criticized the Trump administration for acting to cut Medicaid funding. Peoples-Stokes added that investments in more primary care and increasing access helps lessen the strain on nearby hospital emergency rooms where families may otherwise go.

She also urged Neighborhood Health Center to do their part by getting the word out on their services.

“It's going to call for huge outreach. Just because you build it doesn't mean they're going to come. You're going to have to go out there and get them to come,” Peoples-Stokes said.