It’s go time for Buffalo and its tourism efforts as March Madness basketball gets underway

After months of anticipation, traveling basketball fans have arrived in downtown Buffalo. Volunteers are on the streets near KeyBank Center to greet them and attempt to convince them to check out other things the city has to offer while here.

Fans already were beginning to show up late Thursday morning, in advance of the first of the four NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament games scheduled at KeyBank Center. Among them was Eric and his son Eli, from Connecticut. They’re Duke University fans, but although their favorite team isn’t playing in Buffalo, they explained they choose a different city each year to attend first-round games, and this time they chose Buffalo.

“It's great. We're looking forward to it. We just had some Buffalo wings, so getting the day started right,” Eric said.

Michael Mroziak / BTPM These were some among the 60 volunteers who were on the streets near KeyBank Center, greeting and assisting visiting basketball fans with questions about places to eat and things to do in between games during the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament, March 19, 2026.

Not far from the arena was Patrick Kaler, president and chief executive officer of Visit Buffalo. He was sporting one of the orange basketball-styled hats volunteers are wearing to identify themselves as part of the street-level hospitality.

“We have over 60 volunteers that are going to be out and about through the downtown core and right here at the arena letting people, visitors from out of town, know what they should be doing in between the two sessions today, as well as tomorrow on that off day,” Kaler said.

Those volunteers were trained in advance of this week’s event. Renee and Patty were stationed at the corner of Washington and Perry Streets, across the street from KeyBank Center.

“We actually did a CTA class, which is a certified tour ambassador,” Renee explained. “They're trying to get most of Buffalo to do it. And it's actually kind of cool, because it gives you a lot of background of Buffalo.”

That’s an important challenge to Visit Buffalo’s volunteers and staff, encouraging visitors to find things to do Friday, an off-day between first- and second-round games.

“There's quite a bit to do around here, between architecture tours and different architecture that we have in the area, as well as the zoo, the museums, Albright Knox just had that new renovation. So, lots to do in our beautiful area,” Patty said.

Canadians were among the fans rolling into downtown Buffalo Thursday morning. Ryan Schwartz was wearing a University of Michigan sweatshirt and explained his father studied there, so he’s a fan. He’s also a fan of Western New York, he explained, having been to numerous Buffalo Bills football games and other local attractions. If out-of-towners who are new to the city ask him what they should do, he says he’ll encourage them to explore the “wing trail.”

“it's just a great city with lots to offer,” he said. “You know, it has a kind of a bad rap from, you know, the last 20 to 30 years. Downtown's a little bit old, but they're revitalizing it. So (I’d) just tell them to enjoy the city. The culture it has to offer is quite unique for a town of this size, such a strong food culture.”

Such words are a slam dunk for local tourism promoters.