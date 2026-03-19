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Cheektowaga Police searching for stolen Bellevue Fire pickup truck

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By BTPM Staff
Published March 19, 2026 at 1:06 PM EDT
Cheektowaga Police Department

The Cheektowaga Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating a pickup truck belonging to the Bellevue Fire Department that was taken either Wednesday night or early Thursday morning.

CPD was made aware of the missing Chevrolet Silverado — NYS license plate M74500 — at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday. The truck is equipped with emergency lights and a siren and marked "Bellevue Fire Dist. 9" on the side.

Anyone with information is asked to call CPD at 716-686-3501 or call 911.
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