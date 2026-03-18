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Major road reconstruction work on Elmwood Ave. in Ken-Ton begins

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By BTPM Staff
Published March 18, 2026 at 10:25 AM EDT
A Metro bus passes down Elmwood Ave. in front of Kenmore Mercy Hospital in May 2021.
Wikimedia Commons
A Metro bus passes down Elmwood Ave. in front of Kenmore Mercy Hospital in May 2021.

A major reconstruction project on Elmwood Ave. that will cause motorist delays and is expected to take more than a year to complete got underway this week in the Town of Tonawanda and Village of Kenmore.

Erie County Public Works laid out the project's timeline and what it includes on Wednesday, highlighting benefits once completed such as the inclusion of bike lanes, traffic signal upgrades, and replacement of deteriorated curbing.

The project extends from the intersection of Elmwood and Kenmore Ave. up to Knoche Road — a stretch of nearly three miles that includes Kenmore Mercy Hospital.

Impacts on traffic include lane restrictions, shoulder closures, temporary traffic signals and flagger operations. Anticipated completion is April 30, 2027.
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