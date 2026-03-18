Catholic Charities seeks mid-campaign boost for Appeal with HOPE Day

Catholic Charities of Buffalo is midway through its annual Appeal, the fundraising campaign to raise the money used to fund its multitude of human services. Wednesday, March 18 marks this year’s HOPE Day, a critical 24-hour period within the Appeal that encourages a spike in pledges and donations.

On HOPE Day, a group of local businesses and community entities offer a match for dollars donated on this day. This year a group is putting up $100,000 as the matching grant. It’s a strategy which has proven successful for Catholic Charities in the nine years they’ve tried it.

“Last year, we set a record. We raised more than $500,000. That's where we set the goal for today. We're really hoping that we can get there,” said Chuck Hayes, chief communications and development officer for Catholic Charities.

This year’s overall goal is $8 million. It’s a lower goal than in recent years, but this is a recognition by the agency of economic conditions facing Western New Yorkers. But the money is critical for Catholic Charities, to properly operate its more than 50 programs throughout the eight counties of Western New York.

“The Church has supported this endeavor for over a century. It’s been the Catholic community in Western New York who has largely made the work that we do possible. With the Catholic population shrinking, there is a greater need to reach out beyond the walls of the church” Hayes said. “This year we're talking yes, we provide hope for all, but we need help from all.”

Catholic Charities has been in service for more than 100 years, and officials estimate they served 136,000 clients in 2025. Their programs include behavioral health assistance, food pantries, refugee resettlement, educational and job training programs, and support for older adults.

“I would say more than half the of our clients are not Catholic, and of course, you don't need to be Catholic. We serve anyone in need or in crisis, regardless of age, gender, race, faith or no faith at all,” Hayes added. “We're really about helping people in need. We are, first and foremost, a human services agency.”

The results of HOPE Day were expected to be announced on Thursday morning. The 2026 Appeal continues through June.