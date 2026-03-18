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Buffalo Broadcasters Association announces 2026 Hall of Fame class

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By BTPM Staff
Published March 18, 2026 at 1:57 PM EDT
Buffalo Broadcasters Association

Faces and voices that shaped broadcasting in Buffalo for decades both in the public eye and behind the scenes were honored Wednesday with the unveiling of the Buffalo Broadcasters Association Hall of Fame 2026 class.

Headlining the class are longtime and still running WGRZ-TV news anchor Scott Levin as well as Jon Summers, an influential voice on the airwaves who spent 27 years with WKBW-AM.

“From historic headlines to everyday human stories, broadcasters have helped tell the story of Western New York while bringing our community closer together,” said BBA President Paula D’Amico in a press release. “This milestone year honors the professionals whose work informs, inspires, and connects us all.”

Four other inductees and three more award-winners will be honored at a ceremony Sept. 17 at Salvatore's in Depew.

The other inductees are: Sandy Kozel (Out-of-Town category), Dennis Webster (WNY Broadcaster), Bob Koshinski (Management), and Rick Swenson (Behind the Scenes).

The additional award-winners are: Diane English (Arts in Broadcasting Award), Tim Clark (Special Award), and Marilyn Phister (President's Award).

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