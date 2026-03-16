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Burn ban goes into effect March 16 through May 14

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By BTPM Staff
Published March 16, 2026 at 1:49 PM EDT
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The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation announced the state's annual springtime burn ban will go into effect Monday, March 16 and run through May 14.

The initiative prohibits residential brush burning in an effort to prevent wildfires and, thus, protect residents and first responders alike.

Michael Mroziak
/
BTPM NPR

"Many of us are looking forward to spring weather after a very cold winter, but with the warming temperatures comes increased fire risk," DEC Commissioner Amanda Lefton said in a press release. "That’s why we’re once again asking all New Yorkers to abide by the two-month-long burn ban. The more careful you are with fire, the better we can protect our communities and natural resources as well as our Forest Rangers and firefighters across the state."

Backyard fire pits and campfires are allowed as long as they are less than 3 feet in height and 4 feet in width or diameter, as are cooking fires.

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