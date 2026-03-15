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Participants in opening-round NCAA tournament games in Buffalo announced

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By BTPM Staff
Published March 15, 2026 at 6:38 PM EDT
Michigan State guard Jeremy Fears Jr. (1) drives to the basket against UCLA guard Skyy Clark, left, and forward Eric Dailey Jr., right, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinals of the Big 10 Conference tournament, Friday, March 13, 2026, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh
/
AP
Michigan State guard Jeremy Fears Jr. (1) drives to the basket against UCLA guard Skyy Clark, left, and forward Eric Dailey Jr., right, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinals of the Big 10 Conference tournament, Friday, March 13, 2026, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

KeyBank Center in Buffalo will see a Hall of Fame coach and several high-profile men's basketball programs take the court in the opening rounds of the NCAA tournament this week.

The March Madness bracket was unveiled Sunday, and Buffalo, which hosts games in both the first and second rounds, saw the East Regional 3-seed and 6-seed both drawn to play in Western New York.

Thursday's matchups downtown will see 3-seed Michigan State, with a 25-7 record and coached by Naismith Hall of Fame inductee Tom Izzo, face off against North Dakota State (27-7). The other first-round matchup pits 6-seed Louisville (23-10), which has won this heralded tournament twice in its program's history, against 11-seed South Florida (25-8).

The winners of each game will face off against one another in the second round, also in Buffalo, later this upcoming weekend.

The East Regional also features college basketball bluebloods in 1-seed Duke and 2-seed Connecticut, with all programs vying to reach the Final Four in Indianapolis.

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