Fuel leak from USS Croaker prompts Unified Command response

A joint effort from local, state and federal agencies is underway this week at the Buffalo and Erie County Naval and Military Park to address environmental concerns caused by two permanently moored vessels.

The Coast Guard, New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, the City of Buffalo, and the Park established a Unified Command this Thursday morning to coordinate response following recent inspections that revealed a pinhole puncture of a fuel tank aboard the USS Croaker. The collaborative effort is also dealing with water ingress on the USS The Sullivans.

The puncture on the USS Croaker is leading to intermittent discharge of petroleum products, according to the Unified Command. There are no reports of injury at this time, nor has local wildlife been impacted, per the Command.

The USS Croaker holds about 25,000 gallons of residual diesel fuel, which the Command is monitoring while also aiming to remove 30,000 gallons of oily water on board the USS The Sullivans.