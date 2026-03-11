UB agrees to expansive naming rights deal with Broadview

The University at Buffalo announced Wednesday a wide-ranging naming rights deal with Broadview Federal Credit Union, which will see the business's name adorn the university's football stadium, basketball arena, and elsewhere.

The 15-year agreement is valued at $31.75 million, according to the school, and is the largest such agreement in the Mid-American Conference.

The Bulls' football team will play in Broadview Stadium, while the facility that houses basketball, volleyball and wrestling teams will be renamed Broadview Arena.

Also as part of the agreement, Broadview's name will appear at a new Broadview Village — the area between the arena and stadium that includes the school's softball field, fieldhouse and sports performance center. Additionally, funds from this agreement will go toward student scholarships and UB's student emergency fund.

“This collaboration strengthens our ability to support our student-athletes as they pursue excellence in competition, academics and personal development," UB President Satish K. Tripathi said in the release. "Just as importantly, the scholarships and emergency funding made possible through this partnership will help students across our university overcome challenges, pursue their ambitions and reach their full potential.”