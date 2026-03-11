Ontario border attraction announces upgrades

The Niagara Parks Commission recently held its annual meeting with the city of Niagara Falls, Ontario. Addressing city council members, Niagara Parks CEO David Adames announced plans to renovate the popular tourist destination Journey Behind the Falls.

Part of the plan for the attraction, which has been in operation for more than 130 years, includes the restoration of a newly discovered tunnel that had been hidden for years.

The tunnel was discovered perpendicular to the existing tunnel, and according to Adames, its history links it to the power station’s original designs.

“We think it was built in conjunction with the power-generating stations that were built in the early part of the 20th century, but then additional tunnels were added later,” Adames said.

Niagara Falls Mayor Jim Diodati described the tunnel after touring the site.

“It looks like an old, abandoned mine. If you're in a gold mine or one of those underground mines, that's what it looks like with the wooden frames. This was done back in the day, where they tunneled with pickaxe and dynamite,” he said.

The final design will include two viewing platforms and a new tunnel experience. Diodati said the project will allow the tunnel to retain most of its natural features.

“They're securing the tunnel, making sure it's safe, but they want to keep some of its authentic look and feel, so it won't look as refined as the other tunnels where they've done parging on the outside. They want this one to give you more of an authentic experience of what it was like when it was dug out,” he said.

According to Adames, one “unrefined feature” will be noticeable through the design.

“We're going to make the tunnel experience very authentic. We're going to leave the gorge walls of the tunnel bare, so it will give a very cool feeling going through that tunnel,” he said.

A cooler design could also support Diodati’s vision for summer activities at the site.

“In the summertime, we'll have yoga and meditation down there. Niagara Falls has the highest concentration of naturally occurring negative ions anywhere in the world, and the five Great Lakes make up 20 percent of the world's fresh water. You can interact with the negative ions, which give you energy, vitality and well-being,” Diodati said.

Roxanne Ali-Robinson / BTPM NPR During colder months, the number of visitors to Niagara Falls can dip due to colder temperatures.

While the tunnel restoration and new viewing platform are planned for completion by summer 2027, additional work is also planned for the attraction. With the opening of an alternative platform, the Rainbow viewing platform will close for renovations and reopen in summer 2028.

The entire project will cost an estimated $8.5 million — a small investment for the attraction, which brings in roughly $23 million annually.

Adames said the investment will benefit both visitors and residents.

“We'll be improving the guest experience, making it a better year-round experience, particularly for late fall through the winter and early spring,” he said. “We expect increased visitation to the attraction, which will bring in more revenue as well.”

The increase in tourism is important for the self-funded provincial agency, which does not receive taxpayer funding.

“Our attractions, plus our other revenue-producing operations, help us deliver on our dual mandate of environmental and cultural stewardship and supporting tourism in Niagara and Ontario,” Adames said.

The new tunnel will allow for increased capacity, especially during winter months, and provide more views of Horseshoe Falls and American Falls. The changes could help boost the appeal of Journey Behind the Falls during colder seasons, when visitor numbers typically drop because of frigid temperatures.

Diodati emphasized the attraction’s global appeal and what the renovations will offer visitors.

“One of the great natural wonders of the planet — nothing will outshine the Falls,” he said. “It's just going to be one more opportunity to get up close and personal with the Falls and really feel the power.”

