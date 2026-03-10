Buffalo gas prices surge amid conflict in the Middle East

Cities across the U. S. already are seeing a surge in pump prices as tensions escalate between the U. S. and the Middle East. Following the most recent U.S. airstrikes in Iran over the weekend, oil prices exceeded $100 a barrel, which means gas prices could climb another 20 to 50 cents across states, according to GasBuddy.

Gasoline prices in Buffalo average at $3.37 per gallon, more than 30 cents higher than they were within the past month and the past year. The national average for gasoline is $3.45 per gallon, up 51 cents from the previous week. The average price of diesel increased by nearly a dollar and stands at $4.60.

Elizabeth Carey, Director of Public Relations & Corporate Communications for AAA Western and Central New York, said fuel price spikes are common byproducts of geopolitical issues.

“If you look back to 2022 at the start of the Russia/Ukraine conflict, gas prices jumped nearly 60 cents in a week, right when that all began,” she said.

Carey explained in addition to the war in Iran, gas prices are also rising as refineries switch to more expensive summer fuel blends. The costs of fueling up might not be easing up any time soon, which might be particularly upsetting for those preparing to hit the road for spring break.

“People don't want to pay any more than they have to," Carey said. "People hate to pay, the research shows, more than $3 a gallon for gasoline.”

A few money-saving suggestions she gave for motorists:

